GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every month Central Church in Green Bay is the site of a Ruby’s Pantry event where anyone who is in need can come and get two large boxes of food for only $25.
Ryan Birdsall, the Central Church Site Coordinator said, “If you can’t afford it we have you go through a certain process to have you be able to get a share because we don’t want you to not be able to get a share.”
Organizers said they have 240 shares meaning they can serve upwards of 1,000 people every month.
“It’s not a food pantry,” explained James Carlson, the Associate Pastor at the church. “We like to say it’s a hand up not a hand out because there’s a small fee for two big boxes of food.”
Organizers kicked off summer with a cookout before the event so everyone could enjoy a meal together.
“I love this because it allows us to reach into our community and meet a need with all of the inflation going on and everything just piling up this is a great way you can make the most for your money,” said Birdsall.
“Our church loves our community,” said Carlson. “And we want to be here for them and I really think how things are right now everyone can use a little bit of help.”
The East Green Bay event is the second Monday of every month — the group said there are no requirements to qualify.