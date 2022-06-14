GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every month Central Church in Green Bay is the site of a Ruby’s Pantry event where anyone who is in need can come and get two large boxes of food for only $25.

Ryan Birdsall, the Central Church Site Coordinator said, “If you can’t afford it we have you go through a certain process to have you be able to get a share because we don’t want you to not be able to get a share.”

Organizers said they have 240 shares meaning they can serve upwards of 1,000 people every month.

“It’s not a food pantry,” explained James Carlson, the Associate Pastor at the church. “We like to say it’s a hand up not a hand out because there’s a small fee for two big boxes of food.”

Organizers kicked off summer with a cookout before the event so everyone could enjoy a meal together.

“I love this because it allows us to reach into our community and meet a need with all of the inflation going on and everything just piling up this is a great way you can make the most for your money,” said Birdsall.

“Our church loves our community,” said Carlson. “And we want to be here for them and I really think how things are right now everyone can use a little bit of help.”

The East Green Bay event is the second Monday of every month — the group said there are no requirements to qualify.