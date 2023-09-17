NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It was another year for runners crossing the finish line at the 32nd Fox Cities Marathon.

In first place for the men was Neenah native John Hollister with a time of 2:46:41. He has run marathons in the past, but a first-time win at his hometown race was a sweet victory.

Hollister says, “It’s great to win your hometown race. I’ve run these streets so many times and I’ve done the half here, but it’s my first time running the full.”

For Billings, Montana mom Breanne Terakedis, finishing first with a time of 3:18:07 was a dream come true.

“You train so hard for these races, so you just think about all those training runs and all the effort that you put in. You know you have one morning to make it all come together, so you replay all the hard work, and you think you have to lay it all out here,” she says.

Pushing through more than 26 miles from Menasha to Neenah is no easy feat, but each winner shared their strategies.

For Hollister, it is all about pacing. He says, “Start out conservative. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement at the beginning. Going out too hard, it’s just a long race, so you have to be conservative at the start.”

Sometimes, having a coach or someone to race with you helps.

Terakedis says, “I just wanted to go at an even split through the race and I was able to do that. My pacer was excellent. He kept me going.”

