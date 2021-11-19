Salvation Army Green Bay, Fox Cities urge community to ring bells at Red Kettles during holiday season

(WFRV) – We all know the sights and sounds of bell ringers with the Salvation Army at local stores and businesses, and both the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay and the Salvation Army Fox Cities need your help during the holiday season to man those kettles.

Both groups have a goal of filling 5,000 volunteer hours of bell ringing from now until Christmas Eve at locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin. So, how do you sign up and give back?

Who are you bell ringing with?

By visiting this link you can decide if you’ll be ringing as an individual, with a group or a virtual ringer. A virtual ringer allows you to start a fundraiser or donate to the Salvation Army.

Ringing as an individual

If you’re ringing by yourself, you can type in your zip code, find the location you’d like to ring at and select a date. They will also mention if the location is inside or outside. Once you’ve selected a location you can then pick a time slot, each time slot is one hour long. After that, it will give you a summary of the shift and you’re all set to go.

Ringing as a group

If you’re ringing as a group you can either enter in a group code, find a group or create a group. You can sign up as a group if you’re part of an organization, church, school, friends or family.

Salvation Army Fox Cities has a Christmas Campaign goal of raising $1,125,000 and Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay has a goal of raising $1,396,000 – combined they are hoping to raise $2,521,000 for local communities. The Christmas Campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army and helps programs and services that are year-round.

You can find more information on Corporate Match Days for each location here.

