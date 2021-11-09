Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, Fox Cities launch combined Christmas Campaign, goal of raising over $2.5 million

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – ‘Tis the season for giving and after a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army in Green Bay and the Fox Cities is ready for a new year of giving back to the community.

Both groups’ Christmas campaigns are kicking off in November with various events. The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay will kick off its Christmas Campaign on November 9 with bellringers at Fleet Farm Green Bay West. There were local celebrity bell ringers throughout the day as well, like Mayor Eric Genrich and Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. Green Bay has also opened its virtual red kettle, which allows people to donate anywhere at any time and their Registry for Good which is the Angel Tree program that will give local children and families gifts for the holiday season.

Salvation Army Fox Cities will have a Red Kettle Kick-off on November 19 with the Community Foundation of the Fox Valley Region as a Match Day Sponsor. They will be matching up to $50,000 on that day. On November 27, the Salvation Army Fox Cities will have an official kick-off to the red kettle campaign season at Houdini Plaza in Appleton where Fox Cities Sings will perform, Mayor Jake Woodford and the Salvation Army Majors will be speaking.

Salvation Army Fox Cities has a Christmas Campaign goal of raising $1,125,000 and Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay has a goal of raising $1,396,000 – combined they are hoping to raise $2,521,000 for local communities. The Christmas Campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army and helps programs and services that are year-round.

Below are the organizations and Match Day Sponsors for both Green Bay and the Fox Cities:

Fox Cities Match Day Sponsors:
OrganizationMatch DateMatch Amount
Community Foundation for the Fox Valley RegionNovember 19$50,000
Bassett MechanicalNovember 27$5,000
Unison Credit UnionNovember 30$2,500
U.S. VentureDecember 2$10,000
ThriventDecember 3$10,000
Lions ClubDecember 4$10,000
Kimberly-ClarkDecember 7$2,500
Nicolet National BankDecember 8$5,000
Nurses PRNDecember 9$2,500
Capital Credit UnionDecember 10$25,000
BakerTillyDecember 15$5,000
J.J. Keller Foundation, Inc.December 16$25,000
Timber RattlersDecember 17$2,500
WE EnergiesDecember 24$5,000
Salvation Army Greater Green Bay Match Day Sponsors:
OrganizationMatch DateMatch Amount
Dean Distributing Inc.November 9$5,000
Associated BankNovember 26$10,000
SchneiderDecember 4$10,000
PepsiDecember 9$1,000
Broadway AutomotiveDecember 11$5,000
Green Bay Packers Give BackDecember 14$15,000
The Bike HubDecember 18$3,000
Wisconsin Public Service FoundationDecember 24$10,000

Select red kettles will also have a QR code attached to them so if you don’t have cash, you can simply scan the code and donate. You can also go online and donate through the Salvation Army Greater Green Bay and/or the Fox Cities Salvation Army websites.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

Luxemburg-Casco captures third straight volleyball title

HIGHLIGHTS: Appleton North vs Kimberly

Appleton North Head Coach Rob Salm discusses win over Kimberly

Green Bay Nation pick em 11/3/21

Green Bay Nation 11/3/21 Lets Get Social

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More