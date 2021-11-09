Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, Fox Cities launch combined Christmas Campaign, goal of raising over $2.5 million

(WFRV) – ‘Tis the season for giving and after a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army in Green Bay and the Fox Cities is ready for a new year of giving back to the community.

Both groups’ Christmas campaigns are kicking off in November with various events. The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay will kick off its Christmas Campaign on November 9 with bellringers at Fleet Farm Green Bay West. There were local celebrity bell ringers throughout the day as well, like Mayor Eric Genrich and Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. Green Bay has also opened its virtual red kettle, which allows people to donate anywhere at any time and their Registry for Good which is the Angel Tree program that will give local children and families gifts for the holiday season.

Salvation Army Fox Cities will have a Red Kettle Kick-off on November 19 with the Community Foundation of the Fox Valley Region as a Match Day Sponsor. They will be matching up to $50,000 on that day. On November 27, the Salvation Army Fox Cities will have an official kick-off to the red kettle campaign season at Houdini Plaza in Appleton where Fox Cities Sings will perform, Mayor Jake Woodford and the Salvation Army Majors will be speaking.

Salvation Army Fox Cities has a Christmas Campaign goal of raising $1,125,000 and Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay has a goal of raising $1,396,000 – combined they are hoping to raise $2,521,000 for local communities. The Christmas Campaign is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army and helps programs and services that are year-round.

Below are the organizations and Match Day Sponsors for both Green Bay and the Fox Cities:

Fox Cities Match Day Sponsors:

Organization Match Date Match Amount Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region November 19 $50,000 Bassett Mechanical November 27 $5,000 Unison Credit Union November 30 $2,500 U.S. Venture December 2 $10,000 Thrivent December 3 $10,000 Lions Club December 4 $10,000 Kimberly-Clark December 7 $2,500 Nicolet National Bank December 8 $5,000 Nurses PRN December 9 $2,500 Capital Credit Union December 10 $25,000 BakerTilly December 15 $5,000 J.J. Keller Foundation, Inc. December 16 $25,000 Timber Rattlers December 17 $2,500 WE Energies December 24 $5,000

Salvation Army Greater Green Bay Match Day Sponsors:

Organization Match Date Match Amount Dean Distributing Inc. November 9 $5,000 Associated Bank November 26 $10,000 Schneider December 4 $10,000 Pepsi December 9 $1,000 Broadway Automotive December 11 $5,000 Green Bay Packers Give Back December 14 $15,000 The Bike Hub December 18 $3,000 Wisconsin Public Service Foundation December 24 $10,000

Select red kettles will also have a QR code attached to them so if you don’t have cash, you can simply scan the code and donate. You can also go online and donate through the Salvation Army Greater Green Bay and/or the Fox Cities Salvation Army websites.