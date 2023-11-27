GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This will be the last year for an event modeled after the popular TV show “The Masked Singer,” The Salvation Army’s costumed caroler fundraiser is coming up.

This is a tradition celebrating five years now as a way to help bolster the annual Christmas Campaign fundraiser.

This will be the last opportunity for familiar faces to sing their hearts out to raise money for the year-round programs provided by the Salvation Army.

The contestants include people on the radio and television or those who, because of their jobs, often are heard on the radio or are interviewed on television.

“They sing with a live band on stage at the Epic Event Center,” said Nicole Hanley of the Salvation Army. “The fun is not only in voting for your favorite but also in trying to guess who is underneath the costume!”

Local 5 has supported this special event for years now. Past participants include Lisa and Millaine from Local 5 Live, along with Connie Fellman, Jordan Lamers, and Kaitlin Corbett.

The tradition continues this year when all will be revealed during the show, which will also be available on the Salvation Army’s social media on December 7.

