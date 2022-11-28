Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the combined donations received for the 2022 Kettle Casts in northeast Wisconsin.

Friday 11/25/2022

The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Fox Cities has raised $181,564, bringing their total to $432,653. The following are upcoming events:

Green Bay 11/28 at 6 p.m. is the second Monday of four weeks of Green Bay Packers Give Back Bell Ringing at the Atrium. AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones will be in attendance, and visitors can get autographs for a suggested minimum donation to the red kettle of $50. 12/1 Match Day – All kettles matched up to $10,000 by US Venture

Fox Cities 11/29 Match Day – Scheels up to $5,000 12/1 Match Day – US Venture up to $10,000



Friday 11/18/2022

Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay and the Salvation Army Fox Cities kicked off their annual Kettle Cast. To date, $251,089 total combined donations have been received.