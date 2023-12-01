(WFRV) – Below is a week-by-week breakdown of the combined donations received for the 2023 Kettle Casts in northeast Wisconsin.
Friday, 12/01/2023
The Salvation Army of Green Bay and the Fox Cities have raised $574,298 throughout the holiday season. The following are upcoming events:
- Fox Cities
- 12/4; $5,000 Faith Technologies
- 12/8; $10,000 U.S. Venture
- Green Bay
- 12/2; $1,000 at Festival Foods University Ave sponsored by Renard’s Cheese
- 12/5; $1,000 at Festival Foods De Pere sponsored by Pepsi
- 12/8; $10,000 at all kettles sponsored by U.S. Venture
- TDS night at Gamblers Game on 12/8 is a toy collection that supports The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay’s Christmas Distribution. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.