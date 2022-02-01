FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Samaritan Counseling Center opening soon in Menasha

(WFRV) – A new building dedicated to mental health has reached the halfway point of completion.

Local 5 got an inside look at the progress being made at the new Samaritan Counseling Center Facility in Menasha. The new 11,000 square foot facility will offer services to everyone throughout the Fox Valley. Those with the center say that mental health is becoming less stigmatized compared to previous years, so more people are looking for services.

“We want people to come into our space and really feel valued. They can be our clients, they can be our staff, our friends, and our supporters. It’s a space that invites people, makes them feel safe, comfortable, and welcomed,” said Rosangela Berbert, Executive Director with Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley.

The center broke ground in August of last year.

