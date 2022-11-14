APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – They are things that most of us take for granted every day. But some simple things, like shampoo, or even a toothbrush, can cost too much.

“Those who are impacted by this really need our help as a community,” said Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, Executive Director of Compassionate Home Health Care Inc.

Tucked inside a warehouse in Appleton, donations from people across northeast Wisconsin are being sorted.

“They each get two bags that are supplied with items like toothpaste, body wash, shampoo, and things like that,” explained Paradiso-Hansen.

Compassionate Home Health Care Inc. is in the middle of its annual holiday giving campaign. In the past 12 years, it has helped thousands of people who need a helping hand.

“The need is all over the place. We have supplies for people who just need it for a day or so, some longer-term needs, up to three months is what we can donate,” said Denise Houshour, who joined the non-profit last year.

After everything is organized and put together inside the warehouse, distribution events will help the more than 6,500 people who are expected to benefit this year alone.

And there’s another need that needs to be filled: people.

“Volunteers of all ages. And you know what, if you only have an hour of time, it’s better than no time at all,” said Paradiso-Hansen.

Those volunteers are crucial to help keep the giving campaign afloat during the holidays.

“We have two events set up where we are going to do collections, so we are always looking for volunteers like that,” said Paradiso-Hansen. “And then we have our distribution events when we have our non-profits come here; they say we need so many bags, we bring them down to the door, and out they go.”

It’s a chance to spread some cheer for those who might have to make the difficult decision of paying bills or making sure they have what they need for themselves.

“During the holidays, it can be difficult to spend that extra money on things like shampoo, soap, tampons for women, or shaving needs for men. Just having that extra little bit of help can really help us get through the holidays,” said Houshour.

Everyone works to make a difference, one bag at a time.

“When we have that wall of toilet paper and our wall of paper towels in from Georgia Pacific, it’s like holy cow. We’re going to supply that for people in need,” said Paradiso-Hansen.

Everything donated will be given out the week of Christmas. However, in the interim, volunteers are still needed to collect donations, sort them, and even hand them out.

MORE WAYS TO HELP

Volunteers are needed at upcoming bagging events. The schedule is as follows:

Nov. 21

Dec. 7

Dec. 5

All are held at the organization’s warehouse, 1050 S. Grider St., in Appleton.

To learn where to donate items at local bars and businesses, visit the non-profit’s website here.