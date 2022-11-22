GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Monday, he was signing autographs for monetary donations for the Salvation Army, and now on Tuesday, he’s helping distribute turkeys at Paul’s Pantry.

Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and his foundation have partnered with Meijer to host a Thanksgiving Turkey distribution at Paul’s Pantry.

Campbell and members of the Meijer team were on hand to help distribute more than 100 turkeys to those in need.

“We love it, and that’s what we’re here for,” said Craig Robbins, Executive Director at Paul’s Pantry. “To see people smile and families who are a lot less fortunate, it’s a heartwarming feeling to see them get turkeys.”

Paul’s Pantry and the Green Bay Packers have been partnered for years, and this turkey distribution is just one of many events.

Robbins said that the need for turkeys is higher than in years past, with inflation.

“With inflation over the summer months, we gained over 500 households, so that put us over 3,000 total households, and we went from 120 families a day to around 170,” explained Robbins. “These are folks who, at this time last year, didn’t need the extra help, and because of the price of groceries and gasoline, they now need some assistance.”

Although the demand is high for items, Paul’s Pantry prepares for the holiday season months before they arrive, giving the organization ample time to organize.

“If some cranberry sauce comes in, that goes to the warehouse, and we save it for Thanksgiving,” stated Robbins. “If we get some hot dogs, those go to the freezer, and we save it for an event like Memorial Day or the Fourth of July. We’re always prepared.”

For more information about Paul’s Pantry, you can visit their website here.