GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In recent years, Lambeau Field has hosted Christian Outreach’s Ecumenical Thanksgiving Dinner, serving meals to families and individuals in need or those who would be alone on the holiday.

While the meal will not be held in person at Lambeau Field this year, meals will still be provided for those in need through delivery.

Preparations took place on Tuesday at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, where volunteers, including several from Meijer and the Green Bay Packers, will be preparing over 3,000 meals to be delivered on Thanksgiving.

Local 5 News talked to the President of the Christmas Outreach Ecumenical Thanksgiving Dinner Jessica Zeitler who explained a little more about the meals being provided.

“We changed our protein this year due to turkey shortage, so it’s ham, potatoes, baked beans, pineapple, and a dessert,” stated Zeitler. “It’s a lot of good stuff.”

Officials are encouraging anyone in Brown County that is in need of a warm meal on Thanksgiving to sign up for this program.

“We’ll have 70 people delivering meals on Thursday, and for preparing and packaging, we have about another 80 people,” added Zeitler. “It’s a great time together.”

The need for meals around the holidays is increased with inflation, but volunteers are also looking to lend a helping hand to make sure their neighbors don’t go hungry.

“We increased our meals to 3,000 this year, and normally we do about 2,000,” explained Zeitler. “You take care of your own, and with the Packers Give Back, they do a great job in the community, and it’s been a great relationship working with them.”

While Zeitler says she does miss having conversations with folks during the in-person event, she had the opportunity to deliver meals last year, which was an eye-opening experience.

“The thankfulness and the smile on their face just melt your heart, and it just reminds us why we do what we do and why we give up part of our holiday to help those in our area,” said Zeitler.

For more information on the Christian Outreach Ecumenical Thanksgiving Dinner, you can visit their Facebook page here.