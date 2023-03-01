GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Founders of Flo’ing with Kindness Food Pantry in the Village of Gresham are asking for the public’s help after a nearby fire left them waterlogged.

On February 3rd, an apartment building in Gresham caught fire, but next door was a laundromat and the food pantry, Flo’ing with Kindness. The pantry suffered significant water damage and had to throw away most of its food supply.

Barb Mendoza founded the pantry with her husband Dave. She says, “My biggest thought was, ‘How am I going to continue to support our 81 families?'”

The only products the food pantry has left are canned goods and frozen items. The Mendozas are asking for volunteers to help move what items they have left to the Lion’s Club in Gresham on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“Even if I had to do it out of our van, we’ll do it. Our families, they’re our number one priority. We’ll get it done,” Barb says.

The Mendozas aren’t sure when the building will be operational again. While they are grateful for the support, they say nothing would stop them from helping their community.

Barb says, “We’re at a point in our lives where we are retired, and we’re able to help everybody in need. We’re very fortunate to be able to have the things that we want, so just giving back a little bit helps us as well.”

If you are interested in helping the food pantry, Barb says you can email her at floingwithkindness@gmail.com or send a check to PO Box 132, Gresham, WI 54128