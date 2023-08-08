KRAKOW, Wis. (WFRV) – The Krakow Post Office has been renamed after in honor of its longest serving postmaster.

Romuald ‘Bud” Brzezinski worked for the post office for 46 years. Brzezinski’s family, along with post office officials and Congressman Mike Gallagher, unveiled the plaque renaming the office after Brzezinski.

Brzezinski passed away a few years ago, and his wife Dolores says, “I just wish he was here. I hope he knows in heaven.”

Brzezinski’s nephew Michael Poradek is the one who originally proposed changing the name of the post office to Congress.

Poradek knew he wanted his uncle’s legacy to live on in the community saying, “I think it was just a natural tribute to Bud having the post office named after him. It only seemed right.”

It took Congress 2 years to change the name of the post office, but Gallagher says he is happy they could get the job done.

“It’s a fitting testament not only to Bud and his life of service to this community but to the community itself, which is small but very strong,” Gallagher says.

Local 5 asked Dolores Brzezinski how her husband would have felt about the recognition. She says, “He’d probably drop dead.”

The plaque with Brzezinski’s named will be displayed in the entryway at the front of the post office.