TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Spirits were not the only things high in Two Rivers; so were the kites as the 18th annual Kites over Lake Michigan event took flight.

The weekend-long event brought families out to witness a spectacular kite show at Two Rivers High School. On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., families got the chance to make their own kite.

Head Kite Maker Pam Bowden and her string of volunteers guided everyone through the process. She said, “It’s always fun to see all of these kites up in the air and see the smiles on their faces.”

Having fun was Brittany Schwengel and her four kids, who drove from Milwaukee for the festivities.

Schwengel said, “They are all keeping their kites up in the air and having an awesome time. I’ve never seen anything like this before. I like that it’s out in the open, it’s free and it’s a really good time.”

Local 5 caught up with Schwengel’s 11-year-old son Clark when he was flying his kite.

“It’s just really fun to take it out and on a wonderful day like this it’s really fun to fly it,” Clark said.

Families made 200 kites as a part of the event, and at the end of the event, spectators got to enjoy an aerial ballet kite show performed by stunt teams.