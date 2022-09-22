GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Stillmank Brewing Company, owned by Brad Stillmank, is having their big Oktoberfest celebration this Saturday, September 24, from noon-9pm. This year, Stillmank has partnered with the Booyah Shed, to give the authentic German Oktoberfest feel, serving German-like Bratwurst and beers such as Oktoberfest and Doppelbock.

The event will also have live music from the Carbon Road from 4:30pm-7:30pm. Weather permitting, Stillmank hopes to host this event in and outdoors.

All ages 21+ are welcome for a fun afternoon this Saturday here in Green Bay!