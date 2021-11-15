‘Superhero Christmas’: Getting ready for the 50th Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It wouldn’t be the holiday season without the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade.

After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Appleton Parade Committee is ready to kick off the 50th Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade with all the classics and some local icons joining the parade to make it extra special.

The Parade Marshal is WFRV Local 5’s very own Erin Davisson. She retired in August of 2020 after 37 years in the broadcasting community and recently received the Local Broadcast Legend Award from the Wisconsin Broadcast Association. During the parade, the Committee will also pay tribute to Harvey Sampson who recently passed away. Harv, as many knew him, was one of the driving forces behind the Christmas Parade as well as the Appleton Flag Day Parade.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Superhero Christmas” and will feature floats from the City of Appleton, bands and local nonprofits. Local 5’s Tom Zalaski and Michele McCormack will be hosting the parade and announcing each float, and anchor Barrett Tryon will be walking along College Avenue talking with the community about this festive event.

If you’re enjoying the parade in person or virtually, let us know by taking a picture and tagging us in it by using the #Christmason5 hashtag.

The festivities start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23. You can join in on the fun in Downtown Appleton or watch it on WFRV Local 5, both on-air and online. You can also catch two encore presentations of the parade, on Saturday, November 27 at 11 a.m. and Christmas Day at 11:30 a.m.