GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Green Bay, Inc. decided the show must go on for the production of Macbeth at Whitney Park.

The rain had already postponed the original performance date.

Organizers urged folks to carefully consider coming out tonight given the recent air quality alerts.

Dozens upon dozens turned up with their lawn chairs eager to see Shakespeare.

“We want people to use discretion,” explained Samantha Mirkes, Marketing Mgr. for Downtown Green Bay Inc. “So if they had pre-existing conditions we urged them to stay home for today’s show and we look forward to seeing them next year.”

This was a free performance aimed at bringing quality arts and entertainment to the Olde Main Street District.

We noticed a few masks in the crowd.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the show.

While those in attendance enjoyed the tragedy, they also could enjoy food and drink from vendors including El Bistro Taco food truck, Tropical Gelato Ice Cream, and Captain`s Walk Winery.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. said it would be possible to stage such a production or host such an event with its sponsors and partners, Fox Communities Credit Union, 103.1 WOGB, and Play by Play Theatre.