GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands gathered for the 11th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field. Proceeds from the event will benefit the National Fallen Fire Fighters’ Association.

Lt. Nick Craig says the tragedy inspired him to serve. “I was in fire school when this event happened and I was actually interning at a local fire department, and I remember my friends and family calling me shortly after like are you sure you still want to do this, and my answer was absolutely,” stated Craig.

The event is known to raise more than $100,000 for first responders. Miron Construction wellness coordinator Meredith Baciak says the event allows people to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

“Our organization is huge about giving back and giving back to the community and if we can climb the steps and raise money for an organization like the national fallen fire fighter’s foundation it is a win-win for us,” explained Baciak.

Lt. Craig says the lives lost will never be forgotten.

“Everyone here is thinking about the over three thousand people that lost their lives that day whether they were in the building or on the planes, so this is an event that brings the totality of the day together as well as weeks months and years into the future,” said Lt. Craig.

Local first responders will continue to raise funds for the National Fire Fighters’ Association.

