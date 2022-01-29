Trains, grains, beer: National Railroad Museum opens new exhibit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re a fan of beer and trains, you’re in luck with this new exhibit at the National Railroad Museum.

Starting January 29, Fuller Hall gallery at the museum will feature “The Milwaukee Beer Line: From Grain to Glass” exhibit. The Milwaukee Beer Line was a section of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad that ran north of Milwaukee’s downtown area, according to the museum. The trains brought in the grains for local breweries and then took out the finished beer. The line serviced Pabst, Blatz, and Schlitz breweries.

What’s in the exhibit?

The exhibit will feature photos from 1952 taken by Wallace W. Abbey, showing the different areas of the Milwaukee Beer Line. Visitors can also see beer memorabilia from the 1950s to 1970s, including original advertisements from the breweries that were in bars and taverns. And you can’t forget the vintage beer cans, photos showing what the Beer Line would look like today, and much more.

When can you see the exhibit?

Starting in January, you can see the exhibit through March. The National Railroad Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. After March, the museum is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What does it cost to see the exhibit?

The cost is $12 for adults and children ages 13 and older, $10 for seniors (ages 62 and older), $8 for children 2-12, and free for those 2 years old and younger, and members.

Museum curator Daniel Liedtke said beer production has been an important part of Wisconsin’s history and economy, and the exhibit showcases railroads as the main source of transportation for goods, “This exhibit focuses on the importance breweries in Milwaukee had on the railroad to both receive the raw materials they needed and then to transport their finished product throughout the state.”