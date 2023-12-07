APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – U.S. Venture announced Thursday that it intends to purchase and relocate its commercial headquarters into 222 W. College Ave. in Appleton, known as the “222 Building.”

“U.S. Venture is exploring its options, with a current focus on the option to purchase and comprehensively renovate the 222 Building at 222 W. College Avenue, while pausing plans to build a new office building on the land known colloquially as ‘the bluff site’ for the near term,” U.S. Venture vice president of marketing Mercedes Bereza said.

U.S. Venture has been looking for a new home for its headquarters, currently located at 450 Better Way in Kimberly. It said that it has outgrown its current headquarters, and has been looking to move since 2017.

U.S. Venture bought land at the “bluff site” between Lawrence St. and Water St. in Appleton, but said that the COVID-19 pandemic caused constructing a new building at that site to not be feasible.

“High construction prices, high interest rates, and the excess of available office space in the area, coupled with uncertainty regarding what should be built, including the size of the building needed, and the number of team members who will be in-office, have prompted us to reevaluate our plans,” Bereza said.

550 employees are expected to move into the 10-story building should U.S. Venture purchase and remodel it, as it plans to. Current tenants would be able to remain in the building.

“U.S. Venture will honor all existing leases within the building and we will work collaboratively with lessees throughout this project,” Bereza said. “The building has 10 stories of useable potential office space and we plan to occupy the entire building – other than space already occupied by current lessees.”

The influx of employees working in downtown Appleton would boost local business, Appleton Downtown Inc. executive director Jennifer Stephany said.

“We are thrilled to hear this exciting news from U.S. Venture. It’s been long-awaited news since 2017, the original development agreement,” she said. “It will definitely bring positive economic impact to the whole downtown corridor whether it’s service industries, retail, restaurants, coffee shops, they’re all going to feel the impact of this infusion of new employees.”

Stefany added that because so many employees now work remotely, having in-person ones is a great asset to a city’s local economy.

“In our now-world of hybrid work models, it is truly something to celebrate when a company makes that level of commitment,” Stefany said.

While development of the bluff site is on pause, Stefany is hopeful that will eventually be another attraction for Appleton.

“It’s also great to hear that the future of the bluff site will continue, that they do have an intent to do a future development and to work alongside with the city and downtown stakeholders on planning out that future land use,” Stephany said. “It would be great to see some level of mix-used development on the bluff site, something that has a public-facing opportunity to bring in some additional businesses as well as additional employee growth for U.S. Venture.”

U.S. Venture did not rule out the possibility for the bluff site to be developed into an office site at some point.

“U.S. Venture remains committed to, over time, exploring options for the bluff site, including a possible future office building,” Bereza said. “Future planning for the property will occur in close collaboration with the City of Appleton and other stakeholders to ensure further activation of the neighborhood, complement existing uses, and benefit to the community over time.”

The 222 Building purchase and remodel is possible but far from a sure thing.

“There is a great deal of work ahead, and many steps of the process to undertake before this move can come to fruition, and the City of Appleton is committed to working tirelessly to facilitate the process,” Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford said in a press release, and, like Bereza, declined an interview.

U.S. Venture is seeking financial help from Appleton in negotiating the purchase of the 222 Building.

“U.S. Venture will be applying for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) support from the City and has consulted with the City’s Community and Economic Development Department on the TIF application,” Bereza said. “The City will begin analysis upon receipt of a completed application. No specific agreements have been negotiated at this time.”