Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Attic Chamber Theatre announces 2020 season in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)

Attic Chamber Theatre will again present four productions in 2020.

Performances in January and summer have been announced. Three productions will take place in Lucia Baehman Theatre in the Communication Arts Center of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus. The season-ending musical production will take place in the larger James Perry Hall in the building. Info: attictheatreinc.com.

According to a press release:

The company will open its 70th anniversary season with a Wisconsin premiere.

“The Cure for Love” is “a little naughty, little salty, sexy French farce.

Six performances will run Jan. 14-19.

The playwright is Jay Berkow, Western Michigan University director of music theater performance.

Berkow has turned an Alexandre Dumas novel, “Fernande: The Story of a Courtesan,” into “a funny farce that winks modernly at the audience.”

Young Maurice is raving at the beginning over a woman who spurned his love and “tore my soul to shreds!” He ends up rolling around in a gilded wheelchair, pathetically sick with love.

“He’s French, disgustingly rich and has no occupation. What else is he to do but obsess about love?”

Directing will be Berray Billington, president of Attic Chamber Theatre.

The summer season starts with “The Outsider” by Paul Slade Smith.

Snapshot: Ned Newly doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his supportive chief of staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently; Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. But the public might be looking for the worst candidate to ever run for office.

The play is a timely comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

Originally titled “A Real Lulu,” the play premiered at Peninsula Players Theatre in Door County in 2015.

The Attic Chamber Theatre production directed by Diane Savides will run June 11-19.

Next is the Pulitzer Prize winning comedy, “You Can’t Take It with You” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.

The classic screwball comedy has been entertaining audiences for decades, most recently in an acclaimed Broadway revival starring James Earl Jones.

Set in the large home of a rather batty New York family, sweet-natured Alice falls for the banker’s son Tony. When her snooty, prospective in-laws arrive for dinner a day early, the event is a disaster, capped with the arrest of everyone in the household. Of course, all is forgiven and love triumphs in this madcap, warm, life-affirming play.

Directed by Berray Billington, “You Can’t Take It with You” will run July 16-24.

Attic Chamber Theatre will cap its season with “MUSIC IN THE ATTIC: 70 years of musicals.” Conceived and directed by Carol Jegen, with Justin Krueger at the piano, this retrospective of songs from musicals Attic has presented over the years will feature original cast members performing numbers from their respective shows.

“MUSIC IN THE ATTIC” will run Aug. 6-9. A gala champagne and dessert reception will follow the Sunday matinee performance Aug. 9.

For the season, evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m.

Early arriving theatergoers can relax in the lobby, partake a glass of wine or beer and peruse exhibitions in the Aylward Art Gallery while listening to music performed by local musicians.