Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘Dreamers, Lovers and Sinners’ season set at UWO campuses

Seven productions in Oshkosh, Menasha and Fond du Lac are announced as part of offerings on University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campuses.

The umbrella title for the season is “Dreamers, Lovers and Sinners.”

This is the plan:

+ “Nat Turner in Jerusalem” by Nathan Alan Davis.

Directing is Merlaine Angwall

Oct. 3-6 at Fredrick March Theatre, Oshkosh. Oct. 10-12 at Prairie Theatre, UWO, Fond du Lac Campus.

In August 1831, Nat Turner led a slave uprising that shook the conscience of the nation. His attorney, Thomas R. Gray, recorded Turner’s startling account of his prophecy and the insurrection. Nathan Alan Davis’s play imagines Turner’s final night in a jail cell in Jerusalem, Virginia, as he is revisited by Gray and they reckon with what has passed and what the dawn will bring. Woven with vivid imagery and indelible lyricism, Nat Turner in Jerusalem examines the power of an individual’s resolute convictions and their seismic reverberations through time.”

+ “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon. Directing is Susan Rabideau.

Nov. 14-16, 21-23 at Lucia Baehman Theatre, UWO, Fox Cities Campus, Menasha.

Meet Christopher Boone, who sets out to investigate the bizarre death of a neighbor’s dog, inspiring a series of events that expose greater mysteries. As the clues fall into place, they reveal a community of disparate characters, a family with secrets and a gifted mind in a complicated relationship with the world.

+ “The Comedy of Errors” by William Shakespeare. Directing is by Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft.

Nov. 21-24 at Fredrick March Theatre, Oshkosh.

Shakespeare’s “slapstick farce of his youth” sets up the premise that a set of identical twins unknown to each other find themselves in the same city after a lifetime apart – along with another set of identical twins. This launches over-the-top pandemonium over mistaken identies every which way the twins turn.

+ “Shrek The Musical” with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, based on the motion picture and book by William Steig. Directing are Adam Handenheuvel and Susan Rabideau.

Feb. 20-22, 27-29 at James W. Perry Hall, UWO Fox Cities, Menasha.

The green ogre embarks on a life-changing journey, discovering his place in the world along the way.

+ “Beast on the Moon” by Richard Kalinoski. Directing is Richard Kalinoski.

Feb. 27-29, March 5-8 at UWO Experimental Theatre, Oshkosh.

Aram Tomasian is an Armenian immigrant living in 1920s Milwaukee who has escaped the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915 by the Turks in his homeland in Eastern Turkey. He wants a new start and a new family in America – to replace the family he lost in the genocide. He chooses a mail-order bride, and into his life comes Seta, who has also escaped the vicious grip of the Ottoman Turks. Peppered with humor, irony and bittersweet surprise, theirs is a story of hope, healing, redemption and love. “Beast on the Moon” has been translated to 20 languages and has been seen in more than 25 countries.

+ “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang. Directing is Merlaine Angwall.

April 30-May 3 at Fredrick March Theatre, Oshkosh.

Middle-age siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress, Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

Among other events on the Menasha campus are these two:

+ “Hamiltunes: An American Singalong,” Nov. 19, with leaders for the songs selected randomly.

+ “Dream Role,” the annual 90-minute showcase of area talent, April 23-26 (five performances).