Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: High school musical theater awards showcase set Saturday in Appleton

The Fox Valley/Green Bay edition of the High School Musical Theater Awards will be presented at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

According to a press release: At the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase, one outstanding lead actress and one outstanding lead actor will be announced as Best Actress and Best Actor.

Chosen through a separate audition process, these two performers will represent this area at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also called The Jimmys, in New York City on June 24. Participants in that program will audition for scholarships, learn from professionals in a week of workshops and perform on stage at the Minskoff Theatre, currently the Broadway home to Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Throughout the 2018-19 school year, 17 local high schools have participated in the Center Stage program, an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school theater programs in Northeastern Wisconsin.

Participating students had the opportunity to attend seven workshops with professional artists at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and had the opportunity to ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of live performing arts.

A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating school: “musical production and provided educational feedback. Scores for each production were tabulated and the top qualifiers will be recognized at the showcase.

The 2018-19 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Award recipients are:

Outstanding Overall Production

+ Green Bay East High School: “Billy Elliot”

+ Green Bay Preble High School: “Newsies”

+ Green Bay Southwest High School: “Footloose”

+ Neenah High School: “Chicago (High School Edition)”

Outstanding Ensemble

+ Denmark High School: “Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

+ Green Bay East High School: “Billy Elliot”

+ Green Bay Preble High School: “Newsies”

+ Green Bay Southwest High School: “Footloose”

+ Neenah High School: “Chicago (High School Edition)”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor

+ Kani Johnson as Horton the Elephant, Little Chute High School: “Seussical the Musical”

+ Simon Mueller as Jacob Marley, Fond du Lac High School: “A Christmas Carol”

+ Michael Murphy as Billy Flynn, Neenah High School: “Chicago (High School Edition)”

+ Christian Schommer as Jack Kelly, Green Bay Preble High School: “Newsies”

+ Matthew Wautier as Ren McCormack, Green Bay Southwest High School: “Footloose”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress

+ Sydney Egger as Katherine Plumber, Green Bay Preble High School: “Newsies”

+ Kyra Hietpas as Gertrude McFuzz, Little Chute High School: “Seussical the Musical”

+ Marki Hietpas as The Cat in the Hat, Little Chute High School: “Seussical the Musical”

+ Reese Keyser as Vi Moore, Green Bay Southwest High School: “Footloose”

+ Lily Slivinski as Velma Kelly, Neenah High School: “Chicago (High School Edition)”

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor

+ Joey Gutzmann as Mr. Fezziwig, Fond du Lac High School: “A Christmas Carol”

+ Jarren Holloway as Jackie Elliot, Green Bay East High School: “Billy Elliot”

+ Aaron Huntley as Davey, Green Bay Preble High School: “Newsies”

+ Colin Krueger as Bela Zangler, Fox Valley Lutheran High School: “Crazy for You”

+ Sean Nelson as Chuck Cranston, Green Bay Southwest High School: “Footloose”

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress

+ Elizabeth Cantwell as Wendy Jo, Green Bay Southwest High School: “Footloose”

+ Katelyn Flanagan as Sister Mary Lazarus, St. Mary Catholic High School: “Sister Act”

+ Elizabeth Geoffrey as Rosie, Kaukauna High School: “Mamma Mia!”

+ Marissa Krueger as Ghost of Christmas Present, Fond du Lac High School: “A Christmas Carol”

+ Olivia VandenPlas as Nicky, Green Bay West High School: “Avenue Q School Edition”

Rising Star

Recognizes an underclassman in a feature role who is not eligible for a lead or supporting role nomination.

+ Robin VandenLangenberg as Race, Green Bay Preble High School: “Newsies”

+ Lucas Weigand as Chef Louis, Winnebago Lutheran Academy: “Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”

Community Engagement Award

Celebrating one outstanding school that connected its production back to its community.

+ Mishicot High School with its production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

Outstanding Achievement Award

Celebrating a student who has triumphed over and defied challenges.

+ Kimberly Haima of Little Chute High School

Backstage Spirit Award

Recognizing the individual or crew who tirelessly contributed to the creation of seamless storytelling on stage.

+ Trinity Oliver of Green Bay Southwest High School

Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.