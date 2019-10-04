Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: ‘A Night with Edgar Allan Poe’ feeds on surreal in New London

A wife (Sloane Schinke) is frightened by the aspirations of her husband (Adam Baurain) in a scene from “The Tell-Tale Heart,” one of three Edgar Allan Poe stories dramatized by Wolf River Theatrical Troupe. (Company photo)

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV)

There’s something about Edgar Allan Poe that equates to “around the bend.”

Like the cast biographies in Wolf River Theatrical Troupe’s presentation of “A Night with Edgar Allan Poe.”

One says the actor “likes to eat crows.” Another’s solution for world hunger is cannibalism. One says she “grew up in a haunted house in which things would mysteriously move, loud sounds frequently occurred in the middle of the night, and you knew you were never alone.’ Another notes, “Jim likes to play with axes and hatchets.” And there’s the one who says she likes to eat cats says she “hopes you enjoy the show tonight and would love to see inside you after the show.”

Yes, blame Edgar Allan Poe, who flamed out at age 40 in 1849 and is inspiration for trips into darkness.

The production that continues for five more performances in Real Opportunities Outreach consists of three plays for Halloween from the pages of macabre literature, with poetry.

Surreal is the deal.

One story especially feels like it is of the time when it was published 174 years ago. Another could be any time. Another is set in the present. The adapting author or authors is/are not mentioned in the printed program.

“A Night with Edgar Allan Poe” is a chance for community theater actors to try on roles and situations that are out-and-out from the dark side. Iris Renner directs three casts that are separate with the exception of two players who appear in each. Poetry is read twice, though that needs more practice to catch the intended rhythm and flair.

“The Black Cat” feels like time has turned back to the long-ago South, with the actors performing with a drawl. Cly Engleman (Jim Sexton) is nasty. He once hanged a cat. He and his wife, Veda (Mickey Schmidt), constantly bicker. Hatred is mutual between Cly and Veda’s cat, none-too-subtly named Satan. Edgar Allan Poe’s tightrope writing sparks this story as Cly continually deals with explanations for his actions. Of note, Satan is present thanks to a hand puppet.

“The Tell-Tale Heart” is a story of greed. A traveling knife peddler gets a whiff of gold on an overnight stay at an old fellow’s shabby house, and he almost gets away with a devilish deed except for a sound that haunts him. Adam Baurain throws himself into the intensity and frenzy of intimidation, notably of the knife guy’s wife (Sloane Schinke) and one of the old fellow’s nieces (Olivia Levezow).

“The Monkey’s Paw” finds a former FBI agent telling of a creepy case from which he has a souvenir that has powerful properties. This is a be-careful-what-you-wish-for saga with dark and stormy nights brought into the present in a caring family of a father (Tom Vinje), mother (Laura Mueller) and their aspiring daughter (Liza Trewin).

Overall, the players of mixed experience keep things interesting. So do the stories, which fill this requirement of Edgar Allan Poe tales: All’s well that ends not well for somebody, with shock and agony.

***

Creative: From stories of Edgar Allan Poe via Eldridge Publishing Co.; director – Iris Renner; stage manager – Sandy Renner; set construction – Clint Danke; light and sound setup – Chris Berberich; painting, lights – Mari Crowe

Casts (in order of appearance):

“The Black Cat”

Cly Engleman – Jim Sexton

Veda Engleman – Mickey Schmidt

Maggie Thorp – Olivia Levezow

Benj Thorp – Eric Gulbrandsen

Iris Pomeroy – Angie Kamba

Tom Flavin – Tom Vinje

“The Tell-Tale Heart”

Jess Stark – Adam Baurain

Lorna Stark – Sloane Schinke

Nathan Zolka – Tom Vinje

Kristin Holub – Olivia Levezow

Metti Holub – Liza Trewin

Brannaman – Chris Renner

“The Monkey’s Paw”

John White – Tom Vinje

Mary White – Laura Mueller

Christine White – Liza Trewin

Special Agent Morris – Chris Renner

Helen Meggins – Olivia Levezow

Poem readings

Eric Gulbransen

Running time: One hour, 45 minutes

Remaining performances: 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 2 p.m. Oct. 5, 7 p.m. Oct. 10-12

Info: wrtt.org

***

NEXT: “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” based on the story by C.S. Lewis, Dec. 13-15, 19-21.

VENUE: Real Opportunities Outreach at 304 St. Johns Place in downtown New London is home to Wolf River Theatrical Troupe performances. The building was built as a church in 1906 and most previously was used by Christian Cornerstone Church. The exterior is red brick, with crosses atop the roof and on a side entryway. The rectangular auditorium seats 80 on moveable chairs. The former altar serves as the stage, with an adorned wooden beam and two columns with Corinthian capitals on each side establishing the stage front. The beam holds theatrical lighting fixtures. High above on the walls, wooden shutters cover window spaces. The performance space is unique among theaters in the region. It is especially deep. The stage is about 30 feet wide and at least 35 feet deep. To the left of the stage is the entrance to rest rooms. In the back of the house is the box office and a small area for concessions and displays, including a newspaper clipping from 1980 when the building was an Episcopal church.