Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Lincoln Center ensembles grace Weidner Center in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

A drink of cool, clear water when thirsty.

That is what a concert was Saturday night in Cofrin Family Hall of the Edward W. Weidner Center for the Performing Arts.

The hall was built with such concerts in mind – top-notch musicians playing as if breathing smoothly and comfortably.

The concert was presented by Brown County Civic Music Association, which stretched its budget to book the esteemed Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Engaging the hall was an add-on, as was engaging TV personality Tom Milbourn for introductions for an air of specialness.

Four works were played, each with a different configuration of musicians from the Lincoln Center roster.

“New World Spirit” was used in the title of the program. That is a reference to the pieces being associated with America – three American composers and another smitten by America, Antonin Dvorak. It just so happened that Dvorak’s beloved “From the New World Symphony” was performed Sept. 28 on the same stage by the new Weidner Philharmonic. It just so happens that Saturday’s program included a Dvorak quintet he composed during a magical summer with his family in 1893 in Spillville, Iowa, around the time “From the New World Symphony” was completed.

The quintet was written by a happy person. That aura is all over the piece. Saturday, five happy musicians had at the work as if they were sculpting sounds – the energy, joy, drive, playfulness, tenderness and thoughtfulness interlocked in precision.

One of the fun parts of seeing such quintets perform live is the interplay as the musicians watch one another’s eyes and strokes and body English as cues for just the right entrances and exits.

In this piece and all others, a purity of sound carried throughout the hall. No amplification. Simply sound, seemingly effortless sound.

The program opened with a violin-piano expression of the American South of an era past. The music is of a melancholy remembrance, riding on influences of spirituals. Occasionally, a familiar melody rises amid the variations, such as the lines of “way down upon the Swanee River.” This is folk music dressed up, with the violin twice ending on the high-high-highest note.

Leonard Bernstein was represented in a clarinet-piano work from the recesses of his output. The clarinetist played with sheer control as the music went exploring. Imagine the music as if being the tastes of a grapefruit – complex, mouth-watering tart, mature, demanding, tantalizingly difficult and anything but kid stuff… but thankfully without a spritz in the eye.

Aaron Copland was represented by one of his hallmark works, “Appalachian Spring.” How many times have you heard recordings of this work, or portions thereof? This was done live in Green Bay in a prime concert hall by prime professionals. Present were the delicacies of tones and touch, the scurrying notes, the many facets of majesty. In a prime sound/visual moment, as yearning solo clarinet sounds rose, two viola players smiled as if they were in the right place at the right time.

Such atmosphere was the general impression of being in the hall Saturday night. Each half of the program ended with strong standing ovations, capped by cheers at the very end.

***

Program

“New World Spirit Tour”

Part I

+ Henry T. Burleigh, “Southland Sketches for Violin and Piano” (1916) with Chad Hoopes, violin, and Gloria Chien, piano

Andante

Adagio ma non troppo

Allegro

+ Antonin Dvorak, “Quintet in E-flat major for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, Opus 97 (‘American’)” (1893) with Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; and Nicholas Canellakis, cello

Part II

+ Leonard Bernstein, “Sonata for Clarinet and Piano” (1941-42) with David Shifrin, clarinet, and Gloria Chien, piano

Grazioso

Andantino – Vivace e leggiero

+ Aaron Copland, “Appalachian Spring Suite for Ensemble” (1944), with Gloria Chien, piano; Kristin Lee, violin; Chad Hoopes, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Ransom Wilson, flute; David Shifrin, clarinet; and Marc Goldberg, bassoon

***

NEXT: The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, Nov. 9, Ralph Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West High School.

THE VENUE: Cofrin Family Hall is one of three performance spaces within the Edward W. Weidner Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. At its maximum capacity setup, the hall seats 2,021 over its three levels of maple-and-burgundy seats. Opened Jan. 15, 1993, the hall was built to adapt to the needs of orchestra concerts, operas, musicals, plays and organ, band and choral concerts. For acoustical properties, wood is emphasized on the seats, mezzanine and balcony surfaces and walls near the stage. Many surfaces are curved to help shape the sound. Wood is featured for an aesthetic reason, too – a “from here” aura of woodsy Northeastern Wisconsin.

THE PEOPLE: The name Cofrin relates in great degree to A.E. Cofrin, founder of Fort Howard Paper Co., and his son, Dr. David A. Cofrin, who was instrumental in building the Weidner Center through multi-million-dollar donations. A friendship developed between David A. Cofrin (1921-2009) and Edward W. Weidner (1921-2007), the beloved founding chancellor of UWGB. Weidner spoke slowly and carried a big idea. Weidner arrived when there were no buildings on the present-day campus on rolling hills near the shore of Green Bay. His interests ranged from academia to birding to sports. He loved building projects. It was in his blood. He guided the building of the Weidner Center, so named from early on in construction. Weidner admitted his eyes welled once when driving to a performance and seeing a green sign along the highway: WEIDNER CENTER.