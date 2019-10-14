Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Students’ special journeys includes advice from ‘Hamilton’ star in Appleton

Ta’Rea Campbell of the “Hamilton” cast listens to a student perform in a workshop at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. (Warren Gerds)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)

A piano, a mentor and a student.

That’s what a special Saturday morning boils down to for performers who are headed for big nights in their high school’s year – “MUSICAL.”

“Are you in musical?” many of them have been asked.

“Yeah.”

“Wha’dya doin?”

The answer varies: “Seussical,” “Peter Pan,” “South Pacific,” “Mama Mia,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Pajama Game,” “Rock of Ages,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella,” “White Christmas,” “Chicago,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Mathilda,” “Mary Poppins,” “Into the Woods,” and the old standby, TBA.

But first, there is a significant Saturday and a chance to learn something on how to refine and better a performance, which is loaded with challenges.

The place is Kimberly-Clark Theatre. It is a secondary, open, spacious, bare-floor “black box” theater with a salmon color scheme in Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

In the main theater, Thrivent Financial Hall, the super-show “Hamilton: An American Musical” is running to Oct. 20. In a few hours on this Saturday, another performance will start.

Ta’Rea Campbell will be in it.

But first, Ta’Rea Campbell has 78 ears.

Well, in a manner of speaking.

Thirty-nine students are all ears as Ta’Rea Campbell offers insights into what makes a song and character work on stage.

At times, she listens as a student stands to deliver a song with piano accompaniment.

After one such song, Campbell walks up to the female student, puts her arm around her and turns away from other students and whispers in her ear.

Campbell wants her suggestions to illuminate the audience.

The student then turns and sings again with more inflection. Simple as that – a few words, and her character has blossomed.

What Campbell tells students has big impact because she is “an amazing member of the ‘Hamilton’ cast,” as Ben Danen of De Pere High School says later.

What is taking place is the first of a series of workshops available to students in the 23 participating Northeastern Wisconsin Schools in the 2019-2020 Center Stage High School Music Theatre Program of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

In the production of “Hamilton: An American Musical,” Ta’Rea Campbell portrays Angelica Schuyler, sister-in-law and a love interest of Alexander Hamilton.

To pick up “tricks and tips,” as Danen says, from a real-deal pro like Campbell is “extraordinary.”

Elizabeth Geoffrey of Kaukauna High School also relishes the “fantastic opportunity.” It means so much, she says, being from a small city to experience something “so professional” close by.

This is the fourth year that Fox Cities P-A-C has participated in the program. This is the 11th year for the national program, called the Jerry Awards.

Briefly: Students and productions of participating schools are evaluated. A showcase is held at the end of the school year at the P-A-C – this year to be featured in a prime-time special on WFRV-TV, Channel 5. Top students get to go to “nationals” in New York City.

It’s all very, very complex, and, for the students on this Saturday, an exciting part of a journey. The presence of “Hamilton” is a sensational bonus.

“But control yourself,” students probably told themselves going in.

The workshop is not about ooo-ing and ahhh-ing Campbell but to work and listen.

Campbell is a kindly mentor.

Students sing. She offers advice, sometimes by word, sometimes by demonstration. The student performs again, and the differences are obvious. It’s like automatic learning.

Speaking is a voice of an expert with much experience – and a way with young talent – who happens to be doing splashy, exciting things in the most sensational show on the planet right now.

Being a “Hamilton” star has a way of catching the attention of 78 ears.