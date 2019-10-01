Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy’ set in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV)

Sheboygan Theatre Company will open its 86th season this week with “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.”

Performances in Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-12. Info: stcshows.org.

Based on characters created by Charles Addams, the musical includes the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

Featured in the cast are Michelle Bestul, Ava Childs, Isaiah Garcia, Daniel Hennell, Rick Hoffman, Brad Leonhardt, Danielle Lienau, Larry Marcus, Lindsay Rick and Nico Torres.

Playing Addams Family Ancestors are Brady Baker, Ben Johnson, Frida McKeown, Elizabeth Plotka-Heinen, Lukas Reschke, Bella Rudell, Corrine Schultz, Nicole Thayer and Timmy Wiverstad.

Outwardly, the Addams family is normal: Father, mother and two children, with an uncle, a grandmother and a butler living with them. But normal to the Addams can be the daughter coming home with dinner, a goose she offed in a petting zoo, to be served up uncooked for supper. That is the kind of macabre humor in the show that comes from the master of such stuff, Charles Addams, whose quirky spin on life/death made its way to the TV airwaves for 64 episodes from 1964-1966.

In the musical, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the family on the fateful night they host a dinner for daughter Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

According to a press release: The Sheboygan Theatre Company will welcome back Paul Sucherman as musical director of “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy,” alongside guest director/choreographer Anthony Bruno, who hails from New York City.

Bruno is an award-winning theater director whose work has been seen Off-Broadway at numerous theaters in New York City and regionally.

In 2018, Bruno earned the NSPF Award for Best Director. In 2016, he founded The Sandbox @ Redhouse, a program designed specifically to work with and train local playwrights and directors to develop new works and hone their skills. Additionally, Bruno was selected from a global pool of applicants by the International Performing Arts Institute to direct and coach early-career musical theater and opera professionals in Kiefersfelden, Germany. He holds a bachelor of fine arts degree music theater from Elon University.

Bruno’s focus for the show will be on its strong family ties.

“‘The Addams Family: A New Musical” is a story that teaches us the importance of not just accepting, but honoring who you are, where you come from and what makes your clan special, unique and worthwhile,” Bruno said. “This makes ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical’ the perfect piece for the Sheboygan Theatre Company, with its proven history of enriching and inspiring the community through the arts.”

Sucherman, who was musical director of “Evita” during Sheboygan Theatre Company’s 85th season.

A Chicago transplant, Sucherman is the son of two popular entertainers. Sucherman began playing piano as soon as he could walk, and was reading music before he could read sentences. Studying with renowned pianist George Rosenberg and later Bob Acri, he was one of the youngest musicians to join the Chicago local of the Musician’s Union. Sucherman studied at Northwestern University and DePaul University. He has performed around the United States, Europe and the Caribbean, and has shared stages with such stars as Count Basie, Maynard Ferguson, Reba McIntyre, Tim Allen, Eddie Rabbit and Pete Barbutti. His band hosted the Home State Ball in Washington, D.C., for the first Inaugural ceremony for President Barack Obama and other state functions during the week leading to it. Sucherman was most recently music director for “Mama Mia!” performed by Calumet County Community Theatre.

“This show is a dark comedy, but full of heart, often in the least likely of places,” Sucherman said. “It’s about family values – Addams Family values, to be sure, but values familiar to us all. It has wonderfully comic leads, and a Greek chorus of Addams Family ancestors watching and influencing the action on stage. It has memorable songs… each character has their own ‘flavor’ or style. Fester’s songs are Vaudevillian, while Wednesday’s and Lucas’s more contemporary and Gomez, of course, usually has a Spanish flair and a funny script, with a lot of heart.”