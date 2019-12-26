Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: A quieter time, but there still is action to be found

Pat Hibbard, from left, Sarah Hibbard, Lisa Borley and Tom Verbrick are among the singer/actors in Let Me Be Frank Productions’ 20th “A Frank’s Christmas.” (Sue Pilz Photography)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is more information on “Daddy D’s New York New Year’s Eve” in Green Bay, “New Year’s Eve – Best of 2019” in Green Bay, “Ring in the Weill’d 20” in Sheboygan, “A Frank’s Christmas” in Green Bay, “A Tuna Christmas” in Sturgeon Bay… performances involving The Belle Weather, Northern Sky Theatre, Buckcherry, “Play It Forward,” Harlem Globetrotters.

ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present “Daddy D’s New York New Year’s Eve” Dec. 31 in Riverside Ballroom with dinner at 7:30 p.m. and show from 8:45-11 p.m. The entourage will present songs and comedy bits and skits. Info: daddydproductions.com.

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe will present “New Year’s Eve – Best of 2019” at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 in Meyer Theatre. Info: meyertheatre.com. The entourage will present songs and scenes from “Booyah! Finger Road,” “Vic Tanny – Where Do You Work Out?” “Little Chutes and Ladders,” “The Hodag and Scooby Dude” and “Frank Fontaine’s Bandstand USA.”

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host “Ring in the Weill’d 20,” a New Year’s Eve dance party and more, from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31/Jan. 1. Info: weillcenter.com.

ENDING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present its final performances of its 20th annual “A Frank’s Christmas” in Meyer Theatre at 8 p.m. Dec. 27-28. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-year-20-for-a-franks-christmas-in-green-bay-a-keeper-too/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present its final performances of the Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams comedy “A Tuna Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27-28; 2 p.m. Dec. 29; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30-31 in the playhouse’s Studio Theatre. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-a-tuna-christmas-hauls-in-the-humor-in-sturgeon-bay/.

ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host The Belle Weather of Sheboygan with special guest Rob Anthony at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Info: forstinn.com.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theatre will present its annual “Home for the Holidays” concert in Gould Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 27; 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 28; and 4 p.m. Dec. 29, 30 and 31. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-home-for-the-holidays-concert-set-in-new-home-in-fish-creek/.

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host Buckcherry at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. Info: menomineenationarena.com.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will host its seventh annual “Play It Forward” concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30. Info: dcauditorium.org. The event brings together popular local musicians in concert to benefit a local cause. This year’s event benefits the Go Bo! Foundation, a nonprofit named for Gibraltar School student Bo Johnson, who died of leukemia in 2012. The foundation raises funds for pediatric cancer research and for local families dealing with cancer in the household.

ETCETERA

– In Ashwaubenon and Oshkosh, Harlem Globetrotters 2020 World Tour will entertain – 4 p.m. Dec. 28 in Ashwaubenon (reschcenter.com) and 7 p.m. Jan. 1 in Oshkosh (menomineenationarena.com).