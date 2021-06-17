A benefit concert will be held June 19 at Ballroom at the Reserve in Neenah in behalf of Jim Hart, a longtime leader in the Fox Valley theater scene. (Family image)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12, 2020, in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 1,318 public productions and at least 4,221 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations continue to cancel or postpone performances indefinitely. In a normal year, the week ahead often would see live, in-person performances at or by Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, Door Shakespeare near Baileys Harbor, Daddy D Productions in Green Bay, Kaukauna Community Players, Fond du Lac Community Theatre, Waterfest in Oshkosh, Abrams Spotlight Productions, Wolf River Theatrical Troupe in New London, Attic Chamber Theatre in Menasha, Isadoora Theatre Company in Sturgeon Bay, The Forst Inn Arts Collective in Tisch Mills, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Weill Center in Sheboygan, St. Norbert College in De Pere, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Peninsula Players Theatre near Fish Creek and Northern Sky Theater in Fish Creek, among performances in other venues. The tallies above are mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Oconto, Copper Culture State Park will host the touring Wisconsin-based Summit Players Theatre in a presentation of William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy with drama with humor “The Winter’s Tale”(my review) at 2:30 p.m. June 19. Info: summitplayerstheatre.com.

– SOLD OUT In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center will open its live, in-person outdoor season with “Percussion: Walking in Rhythm, Moving in Sound” at 7 p.m. June 17. More performances with varied programs and tickets available are June 18, 19, 24, 25, 26(preview story). Info: birchcreek.org.

– In Fish Creek, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “All Paths Lead Through Beethoven” at 7 p.m. June 18 in Gould Theatre. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Green Bay, The Art Garage will host “Open Mic Night,” at 7 p.m. June 18. Info: artgarage.org.

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present “Willie Wonka, Kids” in Broadway Theatre at 1 and 2:30 p.m. June 18. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Kyle Megna and Ross Catterton at 7:30 p.m. June 18 as part of its local artist series. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Third Avenue Playhouse will present Kenneth Jones’ “Two Henrys”(preview story) as part of its “PlayWorks 2021” play reading series at 7 p.m. June 18. Info: thirdavenueplayhouse.com.

– SOLD OUT In Neenah, Ballroom at The Reserve will host “Hearts to Hart,” a benefit concert for longtime theater inspiration Jim Hart, at 7 p.m. June 19. Info: ballroomatthereserve.com, for donations. Hart is known by thousands in the Fox Valley for his theatrical endeavors, particularly working with young people to develop their self-confidence and responsibility through the arts. In November, Hart suffered an accident that left him permanently paralyzed from the neck down. The event is a way to raise funds for equipment and care needs. The concert will feature a jazz quartet of professional Fox Valley musicians. Among Hart’s numerous performances, one stands out for me. In 1996, he starred in the famed “Of Mice and Men” in Appleton with the ambitious Act 2 Ltd., of which he was owner and producer. Hart provided indelible moments as Lennie, one of American literature’s great tragic characters in James Steinbeck’s novel-turned-play. The story is about two drifters, George and Lennie, who dream of farming on a place of their own, if only they could earn enough toiling for others without Lennie getting into trouble. As George, Alan Johnson had a coolly forceful way of tapping into George’s idyllic visions. Hart was terrific as the feeble-minded, extra-large man who doesn’t know his own strength. Hart not only captured Lennie’s childish nature, he dug deep for tears at crucial times to lay a real characterization in the audience’s lap. The finale was powerhouse theater.

– In Green Bay, Cup O Joy will host “The Best of the Dance Company” at 1 p.m. June 19-20. Info: gbdanceco.org. Included will be dances from “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin.”

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Magic at the Forst: Father’s Day Magic”at 2 p.m. June 20. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Egg Harbor, Kress Pavilion will host pianist Antonio Wu in the Peninsula Music Festival program “Protégé” at 3 p.m. June 20. Info: musicfestival.com. The program include Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Prelude & Fugue,” Samuel Barber’s “Excursions No. 3,” Frederic Chopin’s “Ballade No. 1,” Claude Debussy’s “L’ilse Joyeuse,” Mikhail Glinka’s “The Lark,” Liszt’s “Mephisto Waltz” and Franz Schubert’s “Impromptu No. 3.”

– In Sturgeon Bay, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “All Paths Lead Through Beethoven” at 3 p.m. June 20 in SWY. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host River Valley Rangers at 5 p.m. June 20. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Botanical Garden will host Weidner Philharmonic at 3 p.m. June 20 in Billie Kress Amphitheatre. Info: https://www.ticketstaronline.com/events/detail/weidner-philharmonic-at-the-garden. According to a press release: The program is “Walton’s Facade: An Entertainment,” a series of poems by Edith Sitwell (1887-1964), accompanied by instrumentals composed by William Walton (1902-1983). Despite being highly controversial for its absurdist avant-garde nature upon its debut in 1922, “Walton’s Façade: An Entertainment” survived its notoriety to become an essential tongue in cheek classic. Featured Weidner Philharmonic performers under the direction of Randy Meder include Kortney James (flute), Rich Tengowski (clarinet), Sam Stranz (saxophone), Adam Gaines (trumpet), Michael Dewhirst (cello) and Bill Sallak (percussion). With narration by Courtney Sherman joined by a surprise guest narrator.

– In Appleton, Appleton City Band will continue its season at 7 p.m. June 22 in Pierce Park. Info: Facebook.

– In Fish Creek, Midsummer’s Music will present the program “All Paths Lead Through Beethoven” at 7 p.m. June 22 in Door Community Auditoriun. Info: midsummersmusic.com.

– In Ashwaubenon, Paul Evansen will perform at 11:30 a.m. June 23 in Klipstine Park. Info: ashwaubenon.com.

– In Green Bay, Green Bay City Band will continue its season at 7:30 p.m. June 23 in St. James Park. Info: Facebook.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host “Stories within Songs with Sam Ness” at 7:30 p.m. June 24 as part of its local artist series. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium will present “Blessing of the Season with Wade Fernandez” at 7 p.m. June 24 live by invitation and livestreamed at dcauditorium.org. The musician from the Menominee Nation will help the auditorium kick off its 30th season after 15 months of dormancy.

IS ENDING

– In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre will host the final performances of “Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance, Annual Recital”at 7 p.m. June 17-18. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of an encore of Mitch Albom’s “Tuesdays with Morrie”(my review of 2020 production) at 7:30 p.m. June 17-19. Info: forstinn.org.

IS ONGOING

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present its comedy musical “Bays of Our Lives”(my review) in Meyer Theatre at 1 and 7:30 p.m. June 17 and 7:30 p.m. June 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26. Info: meyertheatre.org.

– In Fish Creek, Northern Sky Theater will present preview production performances of Katie Dahl’s “The Fisherman’s Daughters”(preview story) live, in-person in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays to July 10. Info: northernskytheater.com.

– In De Pere, The Green Room has reopened for live shows. ComedyCity De Pere will present family shows at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Friday nights and grown-up shows at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays. Open Mic has returned. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

– In Abrams, Abrams Spotlight Productions plans to get back in action with “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” Sept. 16-26. Auditions are July 6-7. Info: abramsspotlightproductions.com.

– In Green Bay, Civic Symphony of Green Bay is offering a series of new recorded performances. Info: gbcivic.org.

– In De Pere, The Green Room reports it will be closed in July for exterior and interior construction.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Cinderella” June 17-20, a Kaukauna Community Players production, at Bernie Hupperts Center for the Performing Arts in Kaukauna High School, to 2022.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Tootsie,” June 17-20, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: “Maks & Val” dance show, June 24, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.