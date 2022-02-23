WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at a Door County school are the Wisconsin State Winners in a very unique contest.

Students from the 8th-grade class at Washington Island Middle School and teacher Tim Verboomen won $6,500 from Samsung through the ‘Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest’ that encourages students to solve a real-world problem using STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).

They are designing 3D-printed traps to capture the aggressive and invasive fish, the Round Goby in Lake Michigan. The Round Goby was spread to all the Great Lakes in 1994 and can remove native fish and take over the habitat. Through their research, students talked to several researchers, teachers, and a game warden with the State of Wisconsin to come up with the best solution. They decided they would trap the Round Goby by using a program called SketchUp to make 3D traps that would hold a speaker playing the sounds a male goby would make to attract the females. Students said that by placing the traps in rocky shallow water, they could trap the fish.

Local 5 spoke to a student who said it’s a cool experience, “It’s fun to think, oh it’s just a school project, but then you think about, oh I’m actually getting things from this and it’s actually benefiting my school and everything.”

The $6,500 will go toward technology and classroom supplies.

If their project is selected as a National Finalist in March, they will win a $50,000 prize package that would include Samsung products and resources. If they are one of three schools chosen as National Winners they would win $100,000 in Samsung technology for their school.