(WFRV) – Local 5 and two local Salvation Army groups are teaming up to help bring holiday cheer and hope to those in the community.

The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay and Salvation Army Fox Cities have a 2021 Christmas campaign goal of $2.5 million dollars and each Friday night WFRV Local 5’s Red Kettle Cast will give you up to date numbers on their combined goal and how you can help in the effort during the 6 pm newscast and online.

Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay kicked off their Christmas Campaign two weeks ago and so far they’ve raised $339,964. The Salvation Army Fox Cities kicked off their Christmas Campaign Friday.