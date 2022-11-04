*Subject to change*

(WFRV) – The more the merrier! CBS has announced the airdates to celebrate the 2022 Holiday collection with original movies and specials. Cherished annual animated classics make their return as well, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty The Snowman, Frosty Returns, and more!

Friday, Nov. 11

The Greatest Holiday Home Videos 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Tuesday, Nov. 22

Christmas Parade – Live 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Season Of Volunteering 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Thursday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Get a front-row seat for a day filled with gratitude and the most popular floats 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Christmas Parade – Encore 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Friday, Nov. 25

Frosty The Snowman & Frosty Returns 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Christmas Proposal 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 26

Christmas Parade – Encore 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Robbie Reindeer Parts 1 & 2 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Story For Santa Clause 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Tuesday, Nov. 29

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reindeer In Here Discover a new holiday classic with an animated special filled with joy and magic for the whole family 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 4

Fit For Christmas New CBS Original Movie 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 11

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years Light up the Holidays with the beloved American tradition 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Must Love Christmas New CBS Original Movie 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Thursday, Dec. 15

Ghosts A special one-hour Holiday episode 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 16

Reindeer In Here (Encore) 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Greatest At-Home Videos 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 18

When Christmas Was Young New CBS Original Movie 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Wednesday, Dec. 21

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon New CBS original concert special 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Friday, Dec. 23

The 24th Annual : A Home For The Holidays At The Grove Get into the Holiday spirit 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: Christmas Takes Flight 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 25

Christmas Parade – Encore 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.



Wednesday, Dec. 28

45th Kennedy Center Honors 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hart 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 31