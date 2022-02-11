WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The entire Waukesha-based 135th Medical Company has safely returned home following an 11-month deployment to the Middle East.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the unit was comprised of nearly 60 soldiers, who were dispersed across over eight locations including Iraq and Kuwait.

Military officials noted that many of these soldiers were instrumental in the early days of Wisconsin’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as they accomplished the following tasks:

Set up COVID-19 isolation facilities

Assisted nursing home staff

Helped the Wisconsin National Guard to conduct over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests

And after 11-months of service, these soldiers have finally made it back to the Badger State.

The 135th Medical Company unit first re-entered the states in late January and then shortly after began returning individually to airports across Wisconsin.

Upon their arrival, families and senior Wisconsin National Guard leaders were waiting to welcome them with open arms.

Officials confirmed that Airmen from Milwaukee’s 128th Air Refueling Wing continue global deployments. Additionally, nearly 600 Wisconsin National Guard troops reportedly remain on duty supporting the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.