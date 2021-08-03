‘Wisconsin is just that good,’ Chief Meterologist Luke Sampe to appear on local podcast dedicated to everything Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Cheese. Cows. Packers. The trifecta of Wisconsin. But the state and its people are far more than that, and that’s exactly what the podcast Inside Wisconsin is sharing.

On Thursday, August 5, Storm Team 5 Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe will join Inside Wisconsin with host Trevor Thomas of De Pere and Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden from WISN-TV out of Milwaukee. Why ask two meteorologists to join a podcast? Thomas had a simple response, “Certain themes and topics in and about Wisconsin are unique, relevant, and compelling to us as people, and we know that the ever-changing Wisconsin weather is one of those topics. TV Meteorologists’ jobs are on a shortlist of people that the general public believes they could do a better job executing than those who actually have the job. Thus, we wanted to give people like Luke and Mark to share a side of themselves and their story that rarely sees the light of day.”

“Inside Wisconsin” is really quite simple, it’s 100% dedicated to the people, the stories, and as Thomas put it, the ‘Statriotism’ of America’s Dairyland. They aired their first episode in April and Luke Sampe and Mark Baden will be lucky enough to be part of the 10th episode of the podcast.

Thomas and ESPN’s John Anderson host a variety of people, those best known in Wisconsin from athletes to entertainment to culture and while it may seem broad, there’s a reason for creating this type of podcast according to Thomas, “Wisconsin’s people and culture are second to none. We wanted to create something that drove homegrown positivity, and gave something for people to find common ground on, or build unity around.”

You can watch the full show with our very own Chief Meteorologist Luke Sampe, Mark Baden and Trevor Thomas on YouTube on August 5 at Noon.

Thomas says that while having athletes and sports legends is a big draw for the podcast, it’s not dependent on sports. “We hope to share the stories of people in all different forms of Wisconsin entertainment and culture, including sports figures, and other recognizable names along the way. The list of stories worthy of sharing are endless. Wisconsin is just that good.”