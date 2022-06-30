GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve all heard of Marvel and DC Comics, but there are some up-and-coming young artists in Green Bay that are getting their creative juices flowing with the help of a local company.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay and Bug Tussel Wireless partnered to create a unique comic book that tells the story of Buford, a local hero to communities and Bug Tussell mascot, as he explains the importance of the internet and connecting rural Wisconsin.

Bug Tussel gifts money to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay for comic book creation

Bug Tussel also presented the Boys & Girls Club Creative Arts Department with $1,000 for their hard work in creating the one-of-a-kind comic book.

You can view the comic book here.