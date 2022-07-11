(WFRV) – Could a guinea pig, rabbit, rat, or even hedgehog be your new best friend? The Wisconsin Humane Society is currently caring for over 100 small animals, with eight available for adoption right now at the WHS Door County Campus! Small animals can make excellent companions, especially if you’re looking for someone to share your fruits and veggies with! Meet your new best furry friend at the WHS Door County Campus in Sturgeon Bay today, simply make an adoption appointment at wihumane.org/adopt.

Pickles the Guinea pig featured during this segment is available to meet you at the Green Bay Campus on Radisson Street. To view all the animals currently available for adoption at any WHS campus, visit www.wihumane.org/adopt!

And mark your calendar for the Pet Walk on Saturday, September 10 happening at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay.

Get details and register online at petwalkdoorcounty.com.