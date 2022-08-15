(WFRV) – Welcome some puppy love into your family.

Goose, Falcon and Sparrow are up for adoption and Penny from the Waupaca Humane Society stopped by Local 5 Live along with the pups with details on you can foster to adopt or one or the other.

They haven’t been at the shelter very long, so they staff is still getting to know them. They do know that they will be friendly, smart, very active dogs when they grow up. These pups enjoy having lots of things to do to occupy their minds and bodies.

These Border Collie/Heeler mixed pups would be great for an active person or family. They’re about 9 weeks old and likely to be neutered next week and ready for their new homes. If interested, please apply on the Dog Adoption page of waupacahumane.org.