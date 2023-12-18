(WFRV)- Could Aspen be your new best friend?

Aspen is a total love bug and would make the perfect companion in any home. Aspen does well with older children. Aspen would do best in a home without cats or other dogs.

Aspen is leash-trained, kennel-trained, and potty-trained. Aspen knows all basic commands. Aspen also loves to give hugs on command and will hug you as long as you need.

Aspen is up for adoption at the Eastshore Humane Association at 1100 Park Street in Chilton.

For more information, head to eastshoreha.org.