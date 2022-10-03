(WFRV) – If you’ve ever wanted to snuggle up with Brad Pitt here’s your chance.. well ‘Brad Pit’ at least! And he could be your new best friend!

This love bug at the Neenah Animal Shelter loves other dogs, children, and adults but he mostly just wants affection. He has a massive ‘wiggle butt’ because he cannot seem to contain his happiness around people!

Brad Pit loves to play with toys, and sticks but his favorite thing to do is take naps on your lap. Brad is about a year old, neutered, and up to date on all vaccines.

Make an appointment to meet Brad by calling the Neenah Animal Shelter at 920-722-9544, visit them online at neenahanimalshelter.org or message them on Facebook with any questions.