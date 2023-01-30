(WFRV) – Since June of 2022, Bones has been the beloved shelter cat that hangs out with staff at Eastshore Humane Association, now he’s ready for his own family.

Bones came in as a stray who needed some extra love. The vet diagnosed Bones with hyperthyroidism which means he’ll need daily medication, which the shelter will provide, but this sweet boy is a staff favorite who loves to play and watch the birdies.

To meet Bones or another animal, fill out an adoption application online at eastshoreha.org or message them with questions on Facebook.