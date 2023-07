(WFRV)- Could Buddy be your new best friend?

This very playful pet is always excited for interaction. If you have other dogs, Buddy should interact well given the excitement he brings to the Neenah Animal Shelter.

The Neenah Animal Shelter also has a fun event coming up on August 12th. Furry Flurry is happening at Riverside Park in Neenah. Money donated from the event goes to fund everything the shelter does.

For more information head to neenahanimalshelter.org.