(WFRV)- Could Bumble Bee be your new best friend? He is up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus.

He is 2 months old kitten that weighs just under 2 pounds, and is cute as a button. This little prince was brought to them after he was found inside a cardboard box in a public parking lot. He’s adorable and has beautiful soft green eyes that he uses to turn on her charm for pets and snuggles. You know he’s happy when he turns up his purr and will be a good fit for any home.

Like all cats at the Wisconsin Humane society, he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

The Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus is located at 3475 Park Drive in Sturgeon Bay.

To adopt Bumble Bee, head to wihumane.org or look them up on Facebook.