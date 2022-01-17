Contribute to the “Betty White Challenge” and aid the Wisconsin Humane Society

(WFRV)- Betty, a beautiful one-year-old husky, became our new best friend today. And what a perfect name for this pup as we celebrate the legacy of Betty White with a challenge that is happing today in her honor.

Lori Nachtwey from the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus to talk about how your donations can make a huge impact for animals that come into their care.

To donate to the Betty White Challenge, go to wihumane.org/donate and make your contribution.

Now, Betty is not available for adoption, there are plenty of animals available at the Wisconsin Humane Society looking for a forever home. You can stop in the Green Bay campus during adoption hours with no appointment needed. You can also give them a call at (920) 469-3110, visit them online at wihumane.org, or message them on Facebook by searching for @greenbayhumane.