(WFRV) – Meet Abner – he’s up for adoption from the Oconto Humane Society.

This handsome five-year-old kitty has a big personality but is mellow and easy to care for and even gets along with dogs. Abner is FIV positive so he needs a family that understand the extra care that comes with it.

He loves to talk, chin rubs, and sleeping next to you at night.

If you’re interested in adopting Abner, call the Oconto Area Humane Society at 920-835-1738.