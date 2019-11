(WFRV) – Meet Bacardi, a spunky, playful, but sweet kitten looking for a new home.

Barcardi, and her brother, Jameson are both looking for their forever home. Stop by the Oconto Humane Society to meet them both. They are located at 150 South Katch Drive. Reach them by phone at 920-835-1738.

You can see all the animals available for adoption at the Oconto Area Humane Society online at ocontoareahumane.org and be sure to like them on Facebook.