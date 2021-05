(WFRV) – Meet Boss.

This adorable one-year-old has a great smile and loves people! He is working on training so the Lakeshore Humane Society is recommending he goes to a house with kids older than 12.

Boss thinks cats belong in other people’s homes – not his! He loves other dogs though and learns a ton from them, so they are asking he goes to a home with another dog.

To make an appointment to meet Boss, head to lakeshorehumane.org or message them on Facebook. Reach out by phone at 920-684-5401.