Could Buddy Be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Buddy is also known as ‘Lazy Boy’ around the shelter because this 6-year-old sweetheart loves to snooze and relax his days away.

Buddy would love to be the only kitty in your home with lots of places for good naps. He loves to play with toys with minimal effort and enjoys a slower pace of life.

If you’re ready to enjoy the lazy days of summer with Buddy by your side, just reach out to the Oconto Area Humane Society for a meet and greet.

You can reach them at 920-835-1738, online at ocontoareahumane.org or message them on Facebook.

