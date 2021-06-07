Could Castiel be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Castiel is just two years old and came to the Neenah Animal shelter with a fractured bone in his leg, which continues to heal.

In their words Castiel is, “an 82-pound beefcake that loves to cuddle!” He is great at going for walks or simply hanging out in the yard. He isn’t fond of other dogs right now so starting as the only dog in the home is best.

Castiel has never lived with cats but loves people of all ages. Sometimes he forgets how big he is so older children would be best. All in all, he’s a great guy with house manners and is just looking for a cuddle buddy.

To meet Castiel, reach out to the Neenah Animal Shelter at 920-722-9544. Online at neenahanimalshelter.org or message them on Facebook.

