Could Colby be Your New Best Friend?

(WFRV) – Colby is a two-year-old mixed breed with the most amazing ears and cutest butt wiggle you’ve ever seen.

She does great with children of all ages but would prefer a home where she can be your only fur child.

At just 45 pounds, this small pup is healthy, active, walks well on a lease and knows the command for sit. If you are ready for a sweet dog that loves people and gives tons of kisses, Colby is definitely Your New Best Friend.

To meet her, just reach out to the Fox Valley Humane Association at 920-733-1717 or message them on Facebook.