Could Cole and Dexter be Your New Best Friends?

 (WFRV) – Meet Cole and Dexter!

These two handsome boys are a bonded pair of seniors looking for a family to love. They are well-behaved, and a joy to be around.

They are still fairly active and love their daily walks and exercise. Cole is a lab mix and Dexter is a boxer mix. All these sweet boys want is a home together.

You can find the Oconto Area Humane Society at 150 S. Katch Drive in Oconto. Reach out to them at 920-835-1738 to set up an appointment to meet Cole and Dexter.

Check out all the animals up for adoption on their website and Facebook page.

